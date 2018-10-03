Henderson police seek help to ID suspect in credit union robbery

Henderson police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a credit union Monday afternoon.

Henderson Police Department

The man is suspected of using a gun to rob the Navy Federal Credit Union, at 671 Mall Ring Circle, around 12:10 p.m. Monday, according to a Henderson Police Department news release. The man approached a teller window and demanded cash as he showed the teller “what was believed to be the handle of a handgun tucked in his waistband,” the release said.

The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the credit union on foot. No one was injured during the robbery, according to the release.

The man was described as standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 165 to 170 pounds, the release said. He had a beard and a mustache, and was wearing black glasses, a black hat with “Las Vegas Nevada” written on the front, a blue jacket with a hood, a blue T-shirt, black pants and black tennis shoes with white outlines.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

671 Mall Ring Circle, Henderson, Nevada. 89014.