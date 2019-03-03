Henderson police want help finding suspect in bank robbery

Henderson police are asking for help finding a man suspected of robbing a Chase Bank on Saturday morning. (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police are asking for help finding a man suspected of robbing a Chase Bank on Saturday morning.

The robbery happened about 9:45 a.m. at a Chase Bank, 4200 E. Sunset Road, the Henderson Police Department said Saturday afternoon. Detectives believe a man wearing a reflective yellow construction vest approached the teller window and handed over a note demanding cash.

Police said no one reported seeing a weapon during the robbery. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of case before running from the bank.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect was described as about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 with a medium build. He weighs about 170 pounds, has a beard and mustache, and was last seen wearing wire-rim sunglasses, an olive-green do-rag, a white T-shirt, black pants, black shoes and the reflective vest, the department said.

Anyone with information can contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

4200 East Sunset Road, Las Vegas, Nevada. 89014