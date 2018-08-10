Robberies

Las Vegas, Henderson police arrest 3 suspects in bank robberies

August 10, 2018 - 12:09 am
 

Three people are in custody after a string of bank robberies over the last three weeks.

Las Vegas and Henderson police took the three suspects into custody after another bank robbery Thursday morning on the 800 block of East Charleston Boulevard, a Henderson police release said.

Nobody was injured in the robbery, which police determined was similar to four previous robberies committed in Henderson since late July, officer Rod Pena wrote in the release.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Damien Phillips, 28-year-old Anthony Barr and 30-year-old Sabrina Henderson. They were booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

Phillips and Barr each face several robbery and burglary related charges, jail records show. Henderson faces three counts of robbery, the records show.

Police had asked for the public’s help earlier this week in identifying two men suspected in the four previous robberies.

In the most recent Henderson robbery, two men walked into a U.S. Bank, 55 S. Valle Verde Drive, about 1:55 p.m. Monday and waited in line before going to different tellers, giving each teller a note demanding cash, according to a news release.

One note suggested the men had weapons.

The robbers obtained an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot. No one was injured, police said.

The two menalso were suspected in a July 31 bank robbery at the 700 block of North Valle Verde Drive, Pena said earlier this week.

Two other robberies happened July 23 at the 1000 block of South Eastern Avenue and on July 17 at the 1400 block of Paseo Verde Parkway, Pena said.

