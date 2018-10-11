Las Vegas police ask for help to find 2 who robbed gas station

Las Vegas police are searching for a masked man and a woman wearing sunglasses and a hoodie in connection with a robbery early Sunday morning at a central valley gas station.

Las Vegas police are searching for two people in connection with a robbery early Sunday morning at a central valley gas station.

About 12:30 a.m. a man wearing a costume mask and a woman in sunglasses walked into a Sinclair gas station at 220 E. Warm Springs Road, near Gilespie Street, Las Vegas police said.

One of them pointed a gun at a cashier and demanded money from the register, police said. No one was injured, but the robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The male robber was between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 and had a thin build, police said. He wore a Halloween mask with a red sweatshirt and green shorts.

The female robber was about the same height and build and wore a gray sweatshirt with blue jeans and sunglasses, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

