Las Vegas police ask for help to find armed robbery suspect

Las Vegas police need the public’s help in identifying and locating a man suspected in an armed robbery early Monday at a gas station.

Las Vegas police are looking for this man who robbed a Chevron gas station at 5685 Mountain Vista St. on Monday morning, Oct. 15, 2018. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The robbery happened around 5 a.m. at a Chevron gas station at 5685 Mountain Vista St., near East Russell Road, when a man who appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s walked in armed with a handgun, police said.

Police did not say whether the suspect made off with any cash.

He is described as a 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11 man with a medium build. He wore dark-framed prescription glasses and was seen wearing a light-gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants at the time of the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

5685 Mountain Vista St., las vegas, nv