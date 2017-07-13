Las Vegas police investigate 3 early morning armed robberies

Two of the three occurred within seconds of each other in the southwest valley and are believed to be related.

Paul Meyer Park, located on 4525 New Forest Drive in Las Vegas. (Google Streetview)

Police are investigating two Thursday morning robberies reported seconds apart in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The robberies were called in just after 1 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

A 54-year-old man reported four teenage boys pointed a silver handgun at him and took his wallet and cellphone near South Buffalo and Firefalls drives, Gordon said.

Seconds later and less than a block away, a 25-year-old man and his girlfriend reported a similar robbery at Paul Meyer Park, 4525 New Forest Dr., in which a quartet of teens demanded their property at gunpoint, Gordon said. The robbers took their cellphones, the man’s wallet and the woman’s car keys.

The descriptions of the teens were similar and the two robberies may be related, police said.

Police also are investigating a third robbery across town, near Boulder Highway and East Tropicana Avenue. About 2:16 a.m., five or six men approached a man and a woman sitting in a vehicle. One of the men drew a silver handgun and tried to open a rear door, which was locked.

He fired at least two shots but no one was injured, Gordon. The robbers took the man’s wallet and fled. It’s unclear if the third robbery is related to the others.

Suspects in all three robberies are still outstanding, Gordon said.

