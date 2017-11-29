ad-fullscreen
Robberies

Las Vegas police investigate armed robbery at Bellagio

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2017 - 4:42 pm
 

Las Vegas police are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon at a Strip casino.

Police were called about 3:45 p.m. to the Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on reports of the robbery, Metro officer Jay Rivera said. Police said a man wearing a mask and carrying a handgun walked up to a poker cage and demanded money.

He escaped in a silver Chevrolet Cruze with Nevada plates 37D147, police said.

Rivera said nobody was hurt in the robbery.

An MGM Resorts International spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone call about the robbery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this story.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Robberies Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like