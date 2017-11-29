Las Vegas police investigate armed robbery at Bellagio

Las Vegas police are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon at a Strip casino.
Police were called about 3:45 p.m. to the Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on reports of the robbery, Metro officer Jay Rivera said. Police said a man wearing a mask and carrying a handgun walked up to a poker cage and demanded money.
He escaped in a silver Chevrolet Cruze with Nevada plates 37D147, police said.
Rivera said nobody was hurt in the robbery.
An MGM Resorts International spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone call about the robbery.
So we are playing poker at the @BellagioPoker and a guy walks up with a gun and robs the cage thirty feet from us ten minutes ago.
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2017
.@Bellagio staff were fantastic. They surrendered the money quietly, so no customers would get hurt. Nobody even realized it was happening. Excellent staff, cool under pressure.
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2017
Dam bellagio poker room just got held up pic.twitter.com/VWxUQn7iSx
— aron dermer (@Derms17) November 29, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this story.3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas NV