Las Vegas police investigate armed robbery at Bellagio

The Bellagio in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon at a Strip casino.

Police were called about 3:45 p.m. to the Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on reports of the robbery, Metro officer Jay Rivera said. Police said a man wearing a mask and carrying a handgun walked up to a poker cage and demanded money.

He escaped in a silver Chevrolet Cruze with Nevada plates 37D147, police said.

Rivera said nobody was hurt in the robbery.

An MGM Resorts International spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone call about the robbery.

So we are playing poker at the @BellagioPoker and a guy walks up with a gun and robs the cage thirty feet from us ten minutes ago. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2017

.@Bellagio staff were fantastic. They surrendered the money quietly, so no customers would get hurt. Nobody even realized it was happening. Excellent staff, cool under pressure. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2017

Dam bellagio poker room just got held up pic.twitter.com/VWxUQn7iSx — aron dermer (@Derms17) November 29, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

