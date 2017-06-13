Las Vegas police investigate robbery attempt at Dotty’s

(Google)

A masked, armed person entered a southern valley business, looked around and left without taking money or property early Tuesday, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department said robbery detectives are investigating after the incident about 12:15 a.m. at a Dotty’s, 10925 S. Maryland Parkway. Metro Lt. David Gordon called the event an attempted robbery.

The would-be robber had a handgun.

As of 3 a.m., there were no suspects in custody.

10925 S. Maryland Parkway, las vegas, nv