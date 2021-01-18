56°F
Las Vegas police investigating robbery in western valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2021 - 4:28 pm
 
Las Vegas police are investigating after a suspect allegedly used scissors to take money from a west Las Vegas Walgreens on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the Walgreens, 4875 S. Fort Apache Rd., around 1:52 p.m., in response to a commercial robbery. Police said the suspect fled after he refused to exit his vehicle during a vehicle stop near Desert Inn and Fort Apache Roads.

Officers tried to use “verbal persuasion and K9 officers” to de-escalate the situation after the man refused to cooperate and took him into custody around 2:35 p.m. with use of a taser.

The man was not taken to a hospital. Desert Inn was closed for “a few minutes” from Fort Apache Road to Navajo Willow Lane, per police, but was opened “in a few minutes.”

Contact alexisdford@reviewjournal.com or 702-3853-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

