Las Vegas police look for robber who used pepper spray in escape
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a woman suspected of pepper spraying someone while robbing a business on the 3000 block of South Maryland Parkway.
Las Vegas police seek help finding a woman who pepper-sprayed someone who tried to stop her after she robbed a business in the east valley.
The robbery happened about 1:50 p.m. Sept. 8 when a woman attempted to leave a business without paying on the 3000 block of South Maryland Parkway, north of Desert Inn Road, according to a Tuesday night Metropolitan Police Department news release.
She fired pepper spray at the victim to “facilitate her escape,” police said.
She is described as 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, and 160 to 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green-and-black camouflage dress with black glasses.
Anyone with information can contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
