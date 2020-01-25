Las Vegas police looking for 2 suspects in store robbery

Police are searching for a man and woman suspected of robbing a Terrible Herbst convenience store at 330 N. Rancho Drive on Jan. 10, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Suspects in a gas station robbery at 330 N. Rancho Drive (LVMPD)

Male suspect in a gas station robbery at 330 N. Rancho Drive (LVMPD)

Female suspect in a gas station robbery at 330 N. Rancho Drive (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are searching for a man and woman suspected of robbing a gas station on Jan. 10 while armed with a yellow monkey wrench.

Metropolitan Police Department dispatch records indicate officers were called to a report of the robbery about 4:50 a.m. at 330 N. Rancho Drive, the location of a Terrible Herbst convenience store near Bonanza Road. A man and woman armed with a “large yellow monkey wrench” stole several items and threatened to hit the clerk while one of them swung the wrench at the clerk’s head, according to a news release sent Friday.

The man and woman ran from the store before police arrived, Metro said.

The man was described as having a medium build and being between the ages of 35 and 49 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black Raiders beanie, an orange and green jacket, and gray pants, police said.

The woman was described as having a medium build, and being between the ages of 35 and 45. She was last seen wearing a black and yellow “cheetah jump suit” and was the suspect armed with the monkey wrench, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.