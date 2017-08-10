ad-fullscreen
Robberies

Las Vegas police looking for 3 suspects in robbery

By Briana Erickson Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2017 - 11:36 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for three suspects caught on camera during a robbery that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The suspects entered a store on the 5400 block of Vegas Drive, police said. Two ran off with cases of beer, while the third suspect threatened the victim with a black firearm.

All three suspects were identified as Hispanic males ages 16 to 20, 5 feet 6 or 5 feet 7 inches tall.

The first suspect was described as thin build, with a black hat, gray shirt, black pants and black and white adidas shoes. The second suspect is also thin, with a black shirt, brown pants and black shoes with white soles. Police said the third suspect has a heavy build and was wearing a black button-up shirt, bluejeans, black shoes and was armed with a firearm.

Anyone with information may call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

 

News Headlines
Local Spotlight
