Las Vegas police looking for armed convenience store robber

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last month.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

About 3 a.m. Oct. 1 the man entered a convenience store at 991 E. Desert Inn Road, near Swenson Street, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money, police said.

The man stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police said the man is between 20-30 years old, 5-foot-10 and between 150-170 pounds with long dreadlocks. He wore a brown sweatshirt with gray pants and shoes during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.