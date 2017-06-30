ad-fullscreen
Robberies

Las Vegas police looking for bank robbery suspect

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2017 - 3:42 pm
 
Updated June 30, 2017 - 4:42 pm

Police are looking for a man armed with a handgun who they say tried to rob a Nevada State Bank near downtown Las Vegas on Friday.

At about 10:25 a.m., Las Vegas police said, the suspect demanded money from a clerk at the business at 230 Las Vegas Blvd. South. He fled the scene before officers arrived, police added.

The suspect is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall, medium build and 26 to 30 years old. He was wearing a white and red baseball cap, a gray T-shirt with an emblem on the front, and bluejeans with dark or dirty sneakers.

Anyone with information may call the robbery section of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

 

TOP NEWS
Local Spotlight
Robberies Video
