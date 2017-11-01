Las Vegas police looking for convenience store robbery suspect

Las Vegas officers want help identifying a man they said robbed a central valley convenience store Oct. 1.

Las Vegas police released this photo of a robbery suspect who pulled a gun on a cashier at a convenience store near Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard on October 1.

Las Vegas police released these photos of a robbery suspect who pulled a gun on a cashier at a convenience store near Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard on October 1.

The robbery happened about 2:30 a.m. at the store near Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard, according to a Metro release. Police said a man picked out a bag of chips and a drink, and then walked to the counter. The man pulled out a large revolver from his waistband after the clerk opened the register. He pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money.

Police said the clerk gave the robber a small amount of money, and he left with the money, chips and the drink.

Officers said the robber was last seen wearing a blue, striped hoodie and blue jeans.

Metro asked anybody with information to call detectives at 702-828-3591 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Valley View Boulevard at Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas NV