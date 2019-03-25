Las Vegas police looking for man in assault on woman, 75

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected in the attack of a 75-year-old woman on March 16, 2019, in the 900 block of South Rampart Boulevard. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the robbery and beating of a 75-year-old woman.

Officers responded to the 900 block of South Rampart Boulevard at 8:30 p.m. on March 16 and talked to the female victim who had a severe cut in the back of her head.

The victim said she was putting her grandson into the backseat of her car when she was struck from behind.

The suspect stole the victim’s purse and fled in a silver Nissan SUV that was waiting nearby.

Detectives later arrested Deundra Lewis, 30, who allegedly drove the getaway vehicle.

Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the second suspect who committed the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s to 30s with short hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information is urged to call 702-828-8577.

Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

