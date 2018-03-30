Las Vegas police looking for man who robbed Flamingo sports book

Officers are searching for the man who used a gun to rob the sports book about 1:30 p.m. at the Flamingo, 3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The Flamingo hotel-casino at 3555 Las Vegas Blvd., South, in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are looking for a man they said robbed a Strip hotel sports book Friday afternoon.

A man used a gun to rob the sportsbook about 1:30 p.m. at the Flamingo, 3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

Police are searching for the man and hoping to view surveillance footage.

No injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

