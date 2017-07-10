Las Vegas police looking for tattoed man in June robbery

Police are searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery last month at a convenience store in central Las Vegas.

The man entered a store in the 500 block of South Decatur Boulevard about 1:30 a.m. June 21 and, after selecting a product, pulled out a black small-frame handgun and demanded money from the register, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man was described as approximately 40 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes. He also has a distinctive tattoo on his left forearm, it said.

Anyone with information about this incident or identity of the man is urged to contact Metro police at 702-828-3347, or contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.