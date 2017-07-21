Las Vegas police looking for west valley robbery suspect

The armed robbery happened about 9:45 p.m. July 12 at the Vons store at 8540 W. Desert Inn Road, near South Durango Drive, police said.

Robbery suspect of Vons store at 8540 W. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police released photos Thursday of a man suspected of robbing a west valley grocery store last week.

The armed robbery happened about 9:45 p.m. July 12 at the Vons store at 8540 W. Desert Inn Road, near South Durango Drive, police said. No one was hurt when one man took an undisclosed amount of money.

The man was described as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black long-sleeved shirt, white socks and sandals.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

