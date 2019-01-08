Las Vegas police looking for woman in armed robbery

The woman walked into a business about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 31 on the 6300 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Torrey Pines Drive, and demanded money from an employee at gunpoint, a release said.

Police are searching for a woman who robbed a business about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 31 on the 6300 block of West Charleston Boulevard. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said a woman robbed a store employee at gunpoint last month, and officers want help identifying her.

The woman walked into a business about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 31 on the 6300 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Torrey Pines Drive, and demanded money from an employee at gunpoint, a release said. The employee complied, and she escaped with cash.

Police described the woman as about 35 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and between 150 and 160 pounds. She wore her black hair in a bun and had on a Tommy Hilfiger sweater, white pants and gray and white shoes.

Anyone with information should call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555 to remain anonymous.

