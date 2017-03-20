Las Vegas police need help catching pair of violent TJ Maxx shoplifters

One of the men allegedly pulled a knife on a security officer at TJ Maxx store on S. Maryland Parkway.

Las Vegas police need help finding and identifying two suspects connected to a robbery of a retail business on March 5, 2017. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for two men suspected of a violent robbery early this month in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Police were called on March 5 just after 6:45 p.m. to the TJ Maxx store at 4000 S. Maryland Parkway, near East Flamingo Road, to investigate reports of a violent robbery.

Police said two men picked up several items in the store and were confronted by loss prevention officers as they tried to leave without paying.

One of the two suspected robbers pulled a knife on a security officer “as if he was going to stab the security officer,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The two men fled the store in a blue, older-model Ford Mustang before officers arrived.

Police described both suspects as between 21 and 30 years old, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Metro’s investigations section can be reached at 702-828-8242. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

Mission Center, 4000 S Maryland Pkwy b, Las Vegas, NV 89119