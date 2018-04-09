Las Vegas police search for suspect in cellphone store heist

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed a cellphone store in the central valley.

On Feb. 17, a man walked into a MetroPCS store at 3411 E. Charleston Blvd., near Pecos Road, and demanded money from the register, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man threatened an employee with a large kitchen knife, and then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The robber was a man in his mid-20s, about 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds. He wore a black hat, a black long sleeved shirt and jeans during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

