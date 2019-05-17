Las Vegas police seek 2 men in east valley armed robbery

On Saturday night, one man acted as a lookout while the other demanded money from an east valley business at gunpoint, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police are looking for these men suspected in an armed robbery Saturday, May 11, 2019, of a business on the 3000 block of East Bonanza Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying two men suspected of robbing an east valley business on Saturday.

About 10 p.m. Saturday, two men entered a business on the 3000 block of East Bonanza Road, near Eastern Avenue, and one of the men demanded money from the register at gunpoint, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release sent Thursday.

The other man acted as lookout during the robbery, police said. The two men ran from the store with an unknown amount of cash.

Police described one man as 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He weighed about 230 pounds and was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The other man was 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches, and weighed 150 to 170 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt, as well as a black and white baseball hat.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

