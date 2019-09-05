Las Vegas police seek 3 in attempted robbery in northwest valley
Las Vegas police on Wednesday asked for help finding two women and a man accused of attempting to rob a business in the northwest valley in late June.
About 1 a.m. June 28, the man and two women demanded money from the register at a business on the 2300 block of North Decatur Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Wednesday. The three were not able to take any money or merchandise and ran from the business.
The man is described as heavy-set, and he was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve hoodie, light blue jeans and black shoes. A woman in her 20s was last seen wearing a blue bandana, white T-shirt, jean shorts and a black and red fanny pack.
The other woman, believed to be in her early 20s, was last seen wearing a black tank top, an animal print skirt and a silver and gold fanny pack, Metro said.
Anyone with information can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to leave an anonymous tip.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.