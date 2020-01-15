Las Vegas police seek 3 men in December robbery in east valley

Las Vegas police are looking for three men suspected of robbing a store on Dec. 28 near University Center Drive and East Desert Inn Road.

Police are looking for three men in connection to a strong-arm robbery Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at a business on the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for three men suspected of robbing a business last month in the central valley.

The robbery happened about 11:45 p.m. Dec. 28 at 990 Sierra Vista Drive, a small strip mall near University Center Drive and Desert Inn Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release and dispatch records.

The first man is 18 to 21 years old, weighs 150 to 160 pounds and is 5-foot-9 or 5-10, police said. He was last seen wearing a red NASA hoodie and had braided hair.

The second man is also 18 to 21, weighs 140 to 150 pounds and is 5-9 or 5-10. He was last seen wearing a blue Hollister brand hoodie.

The third man is 20 to 30 years old, weighs 200 to 230 pounds and is 5-10 to 6-0, police said He was last seen wearing a gray hat, a black hoodie and black jeans, and has a beard.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.