Las Vegas police seek armed man who robbed business in August

Police are looking for a man who robbed a business and hit someone with a firearm last month near Sunset Park.

Robbery suspect (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are looking for a man who robbed a business and hit someone with a firearm last month near Sunset Park.

Police were called at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 16 to a business on the 3000 block of East Sunset Road after a man approached an employee and demanded money before hitting the employee with the firearm and leaving with cash, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The robber is described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 35 and 40 who has black hair and is between 5 feet, 2 inches and 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a brown hat.

Anyone with information may call police at 702-828-3591.

