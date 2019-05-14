Las Vegas police seek assistance finding robbery suspect

Police need help finding a man suspected of robbery last week at a business in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police are asking for help in finding a man they said robbed a store employee last week in the northwest valley.

A man walked into a business about 8:50 a.m. Thursday on the 7000 block of Vegas Drive, near U.S. Highway 95, and robbed an employee, a Metropolitan Police Department release said. He took “undisclosed items,” and no one was injured.

Police described the man as black, between 30 and 40 years old, standing about 5-foot-10 and weighing about 300 pounds. He is balding, and he was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, dark pants and light-colored shoes.

Metro urged anybody with information to call robbery detectives at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

