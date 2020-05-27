Las Vegas police seek help identifying 4 from business robbery

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying four people who carried out a robbery at a business in the Las Vegas valley on May 11.

Two of four suspects in a May 11, 2020, robbery at a business in the 3800 block of South Maryland Parkway. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said two men and two women entered the business in the 3800 block of South Maryland Parkway at 6:30 p.m. Police said the group stole several items of merchandise, prompting store employees to try and stop the theft. A store employee was then punched in the face by one of the robbers.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Las Vegas police robbery detectives at 702-828-3591. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or going to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

