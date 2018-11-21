Las Vegas police seek help to ID suspect in credit union robbery

Las Vegas police need help in identifying a suspect in a robbery of a credit union in the southwest valley Tuesday.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man shown on surveillance cameras in connection with a Tuesday robbery at America First Credit Union, located at 6090 S. Durango Drive. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police were called about 5:15 p.m. after a man fled with an undisclosed amount of money from an America First Credit Union, located at 6090 S. Durango Drive, between Russell and Sunset roads. No one was injured when the suspect approached a counter and demanded cash from a clerk, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect, a white man in his 40s or 50s standing between 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, police said. At the time of the robbery, he was carrying a backpack and wearing a red baseball hat, a black polo shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.