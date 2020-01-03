Las Vegas police seek persons of interest in Sam’s Club burglary

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s assistance to find persons of interest in a commercial burglary in the Spring Valley area.

"Persons of interest" are seen at a Sam's Club in the Spring Valley area. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Spring Valley Area Command is looking for two men described as persons of interest after a commercial burglary at a Sam’s Club, police said in a statement Thursday afternoon. It is unclear when the burglary of the store happened.

“All the crimes happened in the overnight hours and our suspect had masks on. The subjects (in the) picture were observed casing the store prior to the burglaries and are only persons of interest at this time,” said police Detective Travis McMurtry.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LVMPD at 702-828-1924.

