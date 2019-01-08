Las Vegas police seek woman who used pepper spray in robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman, who they said stole from a business just before 6 p.m. Dec. 31 on the 1000 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Washington Avenue, a release said.

A woman stole from a business last month, pepper-sprayed a store employee and escaped, Las Vegas police said.

After stealing unidentified items, she fought with an employee and pepper-sprayed the employee, the release said. The employee suffered minor injuries, and the woman left.

Police described the woman as in her 30s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a heavy build and brown, shoulder-length hair. She wore a gray sweatshirt, blue and white shorts, black shoes and a black beanie with a symbol on the front.

Officers urged anybody with information to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

1000 North Rainbow Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV