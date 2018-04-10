Las Vegas Strip robbery spree ends for pair in casino parking garage

A pair of robbery suspects led police to three parking garages around the Strip before they were caught early Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas police caught two robbery suspects Tuesday morning at the SLS Las Vegas parking garage at 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first robbery was reported about 11:15 p.m. Monday at the Treasure Island parking garage, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

A 71-year-old woman, her adult daughter and juvenile granddaughter were walking through the garage when two men tried to rob them, Gordon said. The men “battered” all three of them before taking money and property from them, he said. The men then fled in a van.

At 11:30 p.m. an 18-year-old man and his girlfriend, also 18, were robbed near Neiman Marcus in the Fashion Show Mall parking garage, Gordon said. Two men approached them and demanded money and property. One of the men was armed, and they both fled the scene after the teens handed over their belongings.

A short time later, a patrol officer spotted two men matching the robbers’ description and their vehicle inside the SLS Las Vegas parking garage. The pair rammed a patrol car while trying to escape, but no officers were inside. After a short foot chase, police arrested both men as they were running out of the garage.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday officers taped off the entrance to the SLS on Paradise Road. Police were seen walking through the rear parking garage and running up the stairs. About an hour later, officers loaded a man in handcuffs into the back of a police vehicle.

It’s unclear if that man was arrested in connection with the robberies.

While the entrance was blocked off, taxis and rideshare drivers dropped guests off on the sidewalk outside. They were allowed to enter the casino.

Jennifer Cote and her husband were dropped out front by their Lyft driver, and stopped to take photos of police outside the scene.

“We don’t see police out like this where I’m from,” the newlywed from Oklahoma said. “Not this many at once.”

The couple flew into Las Vegas over the weekend for a long honeymoon, and said they were treating the police presence as “just another part of the Vegas experience.”

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com.Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.