Man arrested in theft of $200K worth of appliances from new homes

Joseph Cash (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a man suspected of stealing more than $200,000 worth of appliances in dozens of burglaries at housing developments across Las Vegas.

Joseph Cash, 37, was arrested Nov. 3 and faces charges of burglary with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

Officers began investigating in June after a string of burglaries involving home appliances that were stolen before new residents moved in, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

More than 30 burglaries were reported in Spring Valley, Summerlin and southwest Las Vegas, police said.

“Detectives began working with local builders and were able to obtain surveillance video of the vehicles used in the crimes,” according to the statement. “Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to recover a large number of stolen appliances.”

Cash is also a registered sex offender stemming from a 2005 case in Las Vegas, according to court documents.

He was found guilty of grand larceny in 2014 and 2015, and burglary in 2017, according to District Court dockets.

Cash has three open cases in Justice Court on charges of owning a gun by a prohibited person, two counts of burglary and two counts of buying or possessing stolen property.

