Man convicted of robbing armored truck is sentenced to prison

A Las Vegas man who pleaded guilty to robbing an armored truck and a gun store in separate incidents was sentenced to more than five years in prison Monday, federal officials announced.

(Thinkstock)

Anthony Jovan Greene, 31, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 63 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count each of interference with commerce by robbery and theft from a federal firearms licensee, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Greene admitted that he and at least one other person used baseball bats as weapons and robbed an armored truck outside the downtown Las Vegas North Premium Outlets of more than $200,000 in October 2012, the statement said. He also admitted that he stole handguns, rifles and a silencer from a northwest valley gun store in September 2016.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.