Robberies

Man jailed in three robberies of Summerlin bar

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2023 - 12:53 pm
 
Bryan Hatfield (Metropolitan Police Department)
A 34-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges, including robbery, burglary and grand larceny, after authorities said he robbed the same Summerlin bar three times and stole several vehicles.

Bryan Hatfield was arrested Monday on three counts of burglary, six counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of grand larceny, and one count each of attempted murder, assault and owing a gun by a prohibited person.

Hatfield is accused of taking $12,000 from Al’s Garage, a bar on West Charleston Boulevard, during armed robberies on Jan. 13 and Jan. 24, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

On Feb. 1, an officer walked into the building while two men were attempting to rob the bar at gunpoint, according to the arrest report. The officer tried following the suspects as they drove off, but lost them while they drove 100 mph through Summerlin in a Chevrolet Express, the report stated.

Police found the van about a half-hour later, when one of the suspects pointed a gun at another man, took his truck and drove off, according to the arrest report.

Hatfield tried to steal another vehicle about 20 minutes after the van was located, police said, but the key fob did not let him unlock the vehicle. Five minutes later, the report stated, he held a gun to another person’s head and stole a 2010 Mazda.

Detectives traced the original Chevy Express, which had a fake license plate attached, to a rental car company that identified Hatfield by his name, phone number and a home in the 3500 block of West Bonanza Road. Officers arrested Hatfield on Feb. 1 after he briefly barricaded himself and made suicidal comments.

Hatfield posted on Instagram on Feb. 1 to say he was going to be arrested.

“Cops are out there for me,” he said in the video. “I can’t go back, you know.”

He is being held without bail and expected to appear in court again Feb. 21.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

