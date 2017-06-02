ad-fullscreen
Robberies

Man reports being attacked, robbed at east valley motel

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2017 - 6:55 am
 

A man was hospitalized Friday morning after three people attacked and robbed him at an east valley motel, police said.

The robbery was called in about 3:30 a.m. Friday at the Motel 6 at 4125 Boulder Highway, near South Lamb Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Dori Koren.

Koren said that the man was transported to the hospital, but he did not have serious injuries.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

