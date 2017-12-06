ad-fullscreen
Robberies

Man robs Christmas tree nursery in northwest Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2017 - 11:34 pm
 

A man robbed a Christmas tree nursery at gunpoint Tuesday night in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded at 8:35 p.m. to reports of a robbery on the 7300 block of Tule Springs Road, near North Durango Drive and Farm Road, Lt. David Gordon said.

Gordon said a man walked up to a checkout counter at Moon Valley Nurseries Northwest Las Vegas, flashed a handgun and demanded money. The cashier complied, Gordon said, and the man took off north on Tule Springs Road and “disappeared into a neighborhood north of the Christmas tree lot.”

No further information was available Tuesday night.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

