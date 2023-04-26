Man sentenced for trying to rob three banks in one day

Jasmine Bernard Austion, 35, was sentenced Monday to 135 months in prison, followed by three months of supervised release.

A U.S. District Court sentenced a Las Vegas man to more than 11 years in prison and three years of supervised release for a bank robbery spree, according to a news release issued by the Department of Justice on Tuesday.

Jasmine Bernard Austion, 35, was sentenced to 135 months in prison on Monday, according to the release. Austion pleaded guilty in January to three counts of bank robbery.

On Oct. 26, 2021, Austion went into a bank in North Las Vegas and passed a note to the teller that read “$20,000 all money robbery got gun now,” according to court documents. Bank employees told Austion they were calling 911 and he then fled the bank.

Austion then ran across the street into another bank, pushed an elderly customer away from a teller window and demanded “all the money” from the teller. The teller refused, and Austion fled from the bank.

About an hour and 15 minutes later, Austion entered a third bank in Las Vegas and passed a note to a teller that read “I will harm people all money all drawers,” U.S. District Court documents said. After the teller refused to give Austion money, he banged a fire extinguisher against the glass barrier in an attempt to break into the teller area, causing property damage. The Metropolitan Police Department SWAT team responded and arrested Austion.

In the sentencing memorandum, U.S. attorneys noted Austion’s criminal history included driving under the influence, trespass, disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace, obstruction, thefts, public intoxication, bank robberies, robbery and domestic violence.

“Despite numerous rehabilitative efforts and periods of incarceration, Austion continued on with his criminal activities,” they wrote.

