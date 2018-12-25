Man sought in armed robbery at Las Vegas convenience store

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they said robbed a convenience store clerk at gunpoint last week.

Las Vegas police released video Monday in an effort to identify a man they said robbed a convenience store clerk at gunpoint last week.

An image from security video shows a suspect in a robbery at a downtown Las Vegas convenience store last week. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An image from security video shows a suspect in a robbery at a downtown Las Vegas convenience store last week. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An image from security video shows a suspect in a robbery at a downtown Las Vegas convenience store last week. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they said robbed a convenience store clerk at gunpoint last week.

A man walked into a convenience store Thursday near Washington Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding all the money from the register, a release said.

The man took cash from the business, and nobody was injured.

Police described the man as black, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build and between 25 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a black bandana, a gray and white hat and gray tennis shoes.

Anybody with information can call Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.