Man sought in armed robbery of east Las Vegas business
Police said the man entered the business just before 2 a.m. Dec. 13 on the 2400 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near East Sahara Avenue.
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery of an east Las Vegas business in December.
The man entered the business just before 2 a.m. Dec. 13 on the 2400 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near East Sahara Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release and police records.
He demanded money and pointed a firearm at an employee. The victim complied, and the man left the business. No injuries were reported.
The man is described as 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black hat, black bandana, gray pants and orange shoes.
Anyone with information may call the Police Department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
