Man sought in armed robbery of east Las Vegas business

Police said the man entered the business just before 2 a.m. Dec. 13 on the 2400 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near East Sahara Avenue.

The man entered the business just before 2 a.m. Dec. 13 on the 2400 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near East Sahara Avenue. (LVMPD)

Police are seeking this man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, on the 2400 block of South Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery of an east Las Vegas business in December.

The man entered the business just before 2 a.m. Dec. 13 on the 2400 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near East Sahara Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release and police records.

He demanded money and pointed a firearm at an employee. The victim complied, and the man left the business. No injuries were reported.

The man is described as 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black hat, black bandana, gray pants and orange shoes.

Anyone with information may call the Police Department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.