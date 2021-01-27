40°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Robberies

Man sought in armed robbery of east Las Vegas business

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2021 - 5:17 pm
 
Police are seeking this man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Sunday, Dec. 13, ...
Police are seeking this man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, on the 2400 block of South Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery of an east Las Vegas business in December.

The man entered the business just before 2 a.m. Dec. 13 on the 2400 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near East Sahara Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release and police records.

He demanded money and pointed a firearm at an employee. The victim complied, and the man left the business. No injuries were reported.

The man is described as 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black hat, black bandana, gray pants and orange shoes.

Anyone with information may call the Police Department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Snow could dust Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday
Snow could dust Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday
2
6-figure table game jackpots hit on, off the Strip
6-figure table game jackpots hit on, off the Strip
3
Some areas of Las Vegas see snow, more forecast for Spring Mountains
Some areas of Las Vegas see snow, more forecast for Spring Mountains
4
SNHD to begin offering appointments for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
SNHD to begin offering appointments for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
5
Report: Tony Hsieh may have been impaired at time of deadly fire
Report: Tony Hsieh may have been impaired at time of deadly fire
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST