Man sought in armed robbery of western Las Vegas Valley business

Police are looking for a man in connection to an armed robbery Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, on the 9400 block of West Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery of a business this past week in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The man entered the business on the 9400 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near South Fort Apache Road, just before 10:20 p.m. Feb. 18, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

He pointed a firearm at an employee and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and the man fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

He is about 28 to 36 years old, 6-feet to 6-3, medium build, last seen wearing a black beanie, black hoodie, blue pajama pants, black sandals with an emblem and red socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

