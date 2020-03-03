Man sought in bank robbery in western Las Vegas Valley

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are searching for a man in connection to a robbery Tuesday, March 3, 2020, on the 6900 block of Westcliff Drive in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police seek helping identifying a man in connection to a bank robbery Tuesday morning in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The man entered the business on the 6900 block of Westcliff Drive, west of South Rainbow Boulevard, just before 10:30 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. Public records show it is a Bank of America building.

He then threatened the victim for money and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is 6 feet tall, about 190 pounds, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, blue jacket, and dark colored baggy pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

