Man sought in central Las Vegas apartment complex robbery

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man in connection to a robbery in central Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man in connection to a robbery in central Las Vegas.

A video posted on the Metropolitan Police Department’s Spring Valley Area Command account shows an attack occurring just before 1:20 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on the 4400 block of West Sirius Avenue, west of Arville Street.

**DETS NEED HELP** On 03/28/2020 at approximately 0118 hours, a Robbery occurred in the area of Sirius Ave and Arville St. If you recognize this individual or have any information, please contact Sgt. McMurtry at 702-828-2823 or T8375M@LVMPD.com reference event # LLV200300130780. pic.twitter.com/fqq2heX4p5 — LVMPD SVAC (@LVMPDSVAC) March 31, 2020

If you recognize the man or have any information, contact Sgt. McMurtry at 702-828-2823 or T8375M@LVMPD.com, referencing Event No. LLV200300130780.

