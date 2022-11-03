Man sought in connection to 2 northeast Las Vegas Valley robberies

Police are seeking a man in connection to two robberies committed within an hour of each other in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police are seeking a man in connection to two robberies committed within an hour of each other Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man in connection to two robberies committed within an hour of each other in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The robberies occurred between 7:58 and 8:15 a.m. Oct. 23 at businesses located near the 3200 block of Las Vegas Blvd. North and the 5100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

He entered the businesses, pulled a black firearm and demanded money from the victims, the release said.

The man is 6 feet to 6-2 with a thin build in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a black Cleveland Cavaliers cap with red brim, blue, long-sleeve shirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.