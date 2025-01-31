Man sought in connection with south Las Vegas Valley armed robbery
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that happened this month in the south Las Vegas Valley.
The robbery occurred just after 2:10 a.m. Jan. 24 on the 8000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Windmill Lane, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The man brandished a firearm and demanded money from an employee.
The man sought by police is between 6 feet and 6-2 with a medium build and around 25 to 35 years old. He was wearing a black beanie, black sunglasses, a black mask, black shoes and light-colored pants.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
