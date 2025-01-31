Man sought in connection with south Las Vegas Valley armed robbery

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that happened this month in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Police are seeking this man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, on the 8000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The robbery occurred just after 2:10 a.m. Jan. 24 on the 8000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Windmill Lane, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The man brandished a firearm and demanded money from an employee.

The man sought by police is between 6 feet and 6-2 with a medium build and around 25 to 35 years old. He was wearing a black beanie, black sunglasses, a black mask, black shoes and light-colored pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.