Man sought in string of Las Vegas armed robberies

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who has committed a string of armed robberies in the Las Vegas Valley in recent weeks.

Surveillance photos release of an armed robbery suspect sought by police in the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Very few details were released about the crimes, but police said they’ve captured both video and still images of the suspect. Police said the man entered the businesses, brandished a gun and robbed the victims of valuables before fleeing.

He is described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s with a thin build. He is approximately 5-feet-10 and weighs 170 to 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 702-828-3591. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.