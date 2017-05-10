Man suffers broken bones after downtown Las Vegas robbery

Police are searching for a black man in his 30s or 40s, about 6 feet 3 inches tall and 180 pounds. (Metropolitan Police Department)

An elderly man was left with several broken bones after a robbery last week in downtown Las Vegas.

The man was robbed just before noon on April 3 as he walked through a drugstore parking lot on the 1100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, police said. The robber pushed the man to the ground and took his property before pedaling off on a red BMX bike.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where doctors discovered his broken bones.

Police are searching for a black man in his 30s or 40s, about 6 feet 3 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and shorts with black shoes; he was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the robbery may call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

1100 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV