Man wanted in armed robbery at Las Vegas off-Strip casino

Las Vegas police said a man armed with a black handgun demanded money from the cashier cage about 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Ellis Island Casino and Brewery, 4178 Koval Lane, near Flamingo Road.

Robbery suspect at Ellis Island Casino and Brewery (still photo from security camera/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are investigating a Saturday afternoon armed robbery at an off-Strip casino.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a man armed with a black handgun demanded money from the cashier cage about 1:30 p.m. at Ellis Island Casino and Brewery, 4178 Koval Lane, near Flamingo Road.

The cashier complied, and the man made off with cash.

Police described the man as black, between 20 and 30 years old, standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9; and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds.

He was wearing a dark sweatshirt, tan pants, sunglasses and a baseball hat.

Detectives urged anybody with information on the robbery to call police at 702-828-3591 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

4178 Koval Lane, Las Vegas