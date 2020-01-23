Man wanted in robbery of northwest Las Vegas gas station

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are seeking this man in connection to a robbery Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 5590 N. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man in connection with a robbery Friday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The man entered the business just before 4:1q5 a.m. at Chevron, 5590 N. Rainbow Blvd., near West Ann Road, according to records and a release from the Metropolitan Police Department. He took money from the register and hit the clerk while leaving, the release said.

The man is in his early 30s, 6 feet tall, 250 pounds, with a beard, and was last seen wearing a black, short-sleeve shirt. He left in a silver, older model 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

