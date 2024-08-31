Man with ‘Rick & Morty’ backpack sought in Las Vegas armed robbery

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man in connection with an armed robbery last month in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a business on Thursday, July 25, 2024, on the 700 block of North Rancho Drive in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

According to a Metropolitan Police Department release, the man entered a business around 9:30 p.m. July 25 on the 700 block of North Rancho Drive, threatened an employee with a handgun, stating, “Give me all the money!” (from the register) and “Hurry up or I’m gonna shoot you!”

He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches, 150 pounds, and was wearing a blue medical mask, all black clothing, black shoes, and carrying a “Rick & Morty” backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or robbery@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702- 385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.